LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a crash in St. Matthews late Saturday night that police believe could have started with a fight.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson says shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. near a group of people gathered at the Independence Bank at the corner of Shelbyville Road and Breckenridge Lane.
Police believe the gun may have been fired in the air following a fight at a nearby bar. Several bars, including Tin Roof, The Raven Irish Pub and Never Say Die are in the area.
No one was found shot, but police say there were approximately nine shell casings in the parking lot.
Police say a car sped off from the shooting scene headed east down Westport Road at a high rate of speed.
Shortly after, police say they found the car after it crashed into two telephone poles and a tree at the intersection of Lyndon Way and Brown Avenue.
The driver of the car, whose name and age is unknown, was killed in the crash. No one else was injured in the collision.
St. Matthews Police are investigating the incident. WDRB has reached out to Louisville Metro Police for comment.
