LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a male was shot and killed on South 3rd Street early Monday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. 3rd St. in Old Louisville. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male that had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's name and age have not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.