LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Indiana University Police Department is investigating after a reported sexual assault of a student on campus grounds, according to a report by WXIN Fox 59.
According to the report, the crime took place around 1 a.m. Sunday when the student was approached outside Eigenmann Hall, hit in the head and then sexually assaulted.
Police say the incident was reported by an acquaintance of the victim, because the victim did not with to make a police report themselves. An alert was issued shortly after the incident warning people to stay away from the area of Eigenmann Hall while police searched for the suspect. Police say the only description they have of the suspect is that he was male.
Police say no arrests have been made, but officers will continue to patrol the area. Authorities say there is no longer an imminent threat and normal routines can be resumed, but the public is still asked to remain vigilant.
Students are advised to be aware of their surroundings, to travel with people they trust, to stay in well-lit areas and to use the free ride service if they feel unsafe.
