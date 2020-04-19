LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Sunday morning in Harrison County, Kentucky.
An initial investigation by Kentucky State Police and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office alleges Donald Bottoms, 50, of Sadieville, Kentucky, shot and killed Nicole Wagner, 46, of Berry, Kentucky, with a handgun after a verbal argument escalated, according to a news release.
Troopers with KSP were dispatched to Price Lane in Harrison County around 2 a.m. Sunday to assist the sheriff's office with its investigation. The Harrison County Coroner's Office pronounced Wagner dead at the scene.
Bottoms is charged with murder and is being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center in Paris, Kentucky.
