LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD says officers were called to Yew Lane around 1:45 Monday morning.
Yew Lane is located between Newburg Road and Poplar Level Road near East Indian Trail.
LMPD says the victim, believed to be in his late 20's, was found shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
LMPD says it has no suspects.
If you have any information, call 574-LMPD.
You can remain anonymous.
