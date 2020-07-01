LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after he was attacked by a dog in Jeffersonville early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department, it happened just after midnight on July 1 in the 800 block of Larkspur, which is near Eighth Street. The first officer to arrive encountered an individual "actively being attacked by a large Pitbull."
The officer was unable to stop the attack using pepper spray, and was forced to shoot the dog. The victim -- a man in his 60s, according to Det. Josh Schiller of the Jeffersonville Police Department -- was treated at the scene by police officers and EMS, but died.
Jeffersonville detectives are actively investigating, and have thanked the public for information that has been received so far.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.