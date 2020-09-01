LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man was shot “multiple” times in the Southland Park neighborhood Tuesday night and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Louisville Metro Police officers found the man, believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, at about 8:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Southside Drive, near Thalia Avenue, and about a mile west of the airport, according to a news release.
The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
His name was not immediately released.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
