LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is looking for a missing woman from New Albany, Indiana, who authorities said is "believed to be in extreme danger."
Roberta Good, 40, was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in New Albany, according to a Silver Alert. Good is believed to be with Laquan Lee, 39, in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent with a Kentucky license plate of 8295HT, authorities said.
Good is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, according to the Silver Alert. She has brown hair with brown eyes. Lee, authorities said, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Good's whereabouts, call police at 812-944-6411 or 911.
