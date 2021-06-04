LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A thief broke into a sports card shop through the roof Tuesday night before stealing over $40,000 in merchandise, officials say.
In a Facebook post, Louisville Sports Cards, located on Shelbyville Road, says the thief cut a hole in the roof and entered their business through the ceiling.
"The thieves had obviously been to the store before as they avoided all security cameras and motion detectors, Louisville Sports Cards wrote in a Facebook post.
"We will get this taken care of and come back stronger than ever."
Middletown Police Chief Rob Herman says $40,000 to $50,000 worth of products were stolen from the sports cards shop.
Sports cards have recently increase in popularity, with stores like Target suspending sales over safety concerns.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Middletown Police Department at 502-574-5471.
