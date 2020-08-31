NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man has been charged with the murder of his wife, according to New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey.
The department placed a missing alert for Rebecca Ruth Hoover on Saturday. In the alert, police said the 38-year-old woman was last seen on Aug. 2 in New Albany.
On Monday night, Bailey announced that her husband, 50-year-old Judson Keith Hoover, has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and charged with murder.
"The hard work and diligence of the NAPD Criminal Investigations team has revealed strong evidence indicating Judson Hoover is responsible for the death of Rebecca Hoover," Bailey said.
Hoover was booked in the Floyd County Jail. No other information was immediately released about the case.
