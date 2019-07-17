LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man is facing felony charges after authorities say he crashed a stolen motorcycle, which led to the death of a passenger on the bike.
According to police, 46-year-old Roger Pendleton was driving a stolen Suzuki motorcycle on Bardstown Road, near Grinstead Drive, when he ran a red light and hit another vehicle just after 4:30 p.m. on June 26.
Both Pendleton and the passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. They were taken to University Hospital, where the passenger died.
Pendleton was arrested after he was released from the hospital.
Authorities say the motorcycle had been stolen two days before the crash, and Pendleton had been driving with a suspended license and no insurance. He's currently charged with receipt of stolen property, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator's license and failure of an owner to maintain a required insurance.
LMPD is working with the Commonwealth Attorney's office to determine if any further charges will be filed against Pendleton.
He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.