LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a southern Indiana man robbed and murdered a 52-year-old man, burned the corpse and scattered the remains in "multiple locations."
Indiana State Police have arrested Alan Joseph Maranton, 34, of North Vernon, on charges including murder, robbery and abuse of a corpse.
Police believe Marantos killed Brian K. Kirby, of North Vernon, in March at a home northwest of the town, loaded the body into a vehicle, drove to another location and burned the corpse.
"Marantos then took the remains to multiple locations around Jennings County where they were discarded," Indiana State Police said in a news release. "Investigators collected evidence, including human remains at numerous locations during the course of the investigation."
The agency's laboratory recently determined that DNA from the remains matched that of Kirby.
Marantos has been in jail since April 2, when he was arrested on a warrant charging robbery. Thursday afternoon, police served Marantos a warrant charging murder, robbery, aggravated battery, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice and intimidation. Police said that Marantos also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash as a result of the arrest on April 2.
Marantos was held at Jackson County Jail. Police said he is scheduled to soon make an initial appearance in Jennings County Circuit Court.
ISP said it received support in the investigation from 14 agencies and organizations, including the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center.
