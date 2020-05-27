LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said an Indiana correctional facility worker stabbed two people to death after being inspired by serial killers.
Kristen Wolf, 28, stabbed three people at an Indianapolis apartment May 11, police said. Two of the victims died. A third is still recovering.
The surviving victim told police that a woman banged loudly on the door and barged in when the occupants opened the door. A man in another apartment called police and tried to help, but the woman, whom police identified as Wolf, ran off.
Until Friday, Wolf worked at Madison Correctional Facility.
Authorities said that when they searched the suspect’s home, they found writings in which Wolf wondered what it would be like to kill someone and how she took inspiration from serial killers.
