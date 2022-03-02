LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after he shot himself following a brief police pursuit in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement that the incident took place at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, when officers tried to stop a driver who they said was wanted on several felony warrants.
The driver refused to stop, according to police, and eventually led officers on a brief chase before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 1900 block of Buechel Bank Road, near Barley Avenue.
As police began to establish a perimeter around the vehicle, the driver shot himself.
The man died at the scene. Police said no officers fired their weapons and no one else was injured.
The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating, which is standard procedure in such incidents.
Police have not released the identity of the driver, or the nature of the felony warrants.
