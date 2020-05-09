LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The former husband of a woman who was found shot and killed Friday night at an apartment in Columbus, Indiana, was found dead Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.
According to the Columbus Police Department, Cassondra Wilson, 45, of Columbus, was found dead around 9 p.m. Friday at Spruce Ridge Apartments, just off Interstate 65 and State Road 46
Officers were responding to the apartment complex on the report of a shooting and found Wilson dead at the scene, according to CPD.
Wilson's ex-husband, Troy Wilson, 44, was found dead Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis, Columbus police said in an update. Investigators said he was a "person of interest" in the ongoing investigation into his ex-wife's death.
The case remains under investigation by the Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team, which consists of officers and detectives from the Columbus Police Department, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police.
