LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a husband and wife were arrested after they were involved at separate DUI crashes at the same location.
According to the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on state Route 165 about half a mile north of Interstate 64. Police said they were called to a three-vehicle crash involving both a husband and a wife.
According to a news release, 56-year-old Donald Ricketts, of Poseyville, Indiana, was driving his Nissan Frontier north on state Route 165 when he drifted out of his lane and hit a tractor-trailer that was traveling in the opposite direction.
Police said the crash was not far from Ricketts' home, so he called his wife, 55-year-old Cheral Ricketts, to come and pick him up. Before police arrived, she arrived on scene and collided with her husband's car, which was still on the road.
Both of the Ricketts' cars were totaled.
Troopers who arrived on scene noticed Donald and Cheral Ricketts showed "signs of impairment," ISP said. Both failed field sobriety tests and were transported to Deaconess Gibson Hospital in Princeton, Indiana.
Donald Ricketts had a Blood Alcohol Content of .28%, and Cheral Ricketts' was .22%. She was booked into Posey Count Jail, and he was admitted to the hospital for a non-life-threatening medical issue, ISP said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.