LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 68-year-old man has been arrested after he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl inside a parked car partially concealed in a Walmart parking lot.
They further allege that he agreed to pay her for sexual favors.
According to an arrest report, an officer with the La Grange Police Department made the discovery Tuesday, just before 5 p.m., in the rear parking lot of the Walmart at 1015 New Moody Lane, near the I-71 interchange.
According to an arrest report, the officer noticed the vehicle while on patrol. It was located, "in the loading dock area, partially concealed by a semi-trailer with no other vehicles in the vicinity."
Inside the vehicle, was 68-year-old Bobby Joe Taylor, of Louisville, along with a 14-year-old girl, according to police.
Police say the girl, when questioned, "immediately appeared nervous" and gave "several unprompted conflicting statements," first that she was being given a ride home from work, then that she was being given a ride home from school, and lastly that she had been on a walk from her home.
According to the arrest report, she went on to tell police that she had met Taylor at the pool at Kentucky Kingdom, and that her sister had told him that she was 29 years old, but she was really 14.
She said Taylor had contacted her through her Oldham County Public Schools email, sending sexually charged messages to her email from his phone, and offering her money in exchange for sexual favors. She said they had arranged to meet that day.
According to the arrest report, the girl told the police that, when she got in the car, Taylor fondled her sexually. She also said he agreed to buy her a cell phone, and police found a new phone in the trunk.
When Taylor was confronted about the girl's claims, he allegedly told officers that he thought she was 29. Police say he denied that anything sexual had taken place in the car, but admitted that it "probably would have" had things continued. He said he'd contacted her through his phone, and she agreed to meet him at a nearby Dollar General, where he had picked her up.
He admitted to deleting those messages, according to police.
According to court documents, police searched the car and found a handwritten notebook page with the girl's address and $60. Police say they also found a new iPhone in the trunk, with a receipt indicating it had been purchased earlier that day.
The girl's mother took her to an area hospital to be examined.
Taylor was arrested and charged with engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree sexual abuse and procurement or promotion of a minor for use in a sexual performance.
He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
