LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man kidnapped another man and held him hostage inside the bathroom of a Shepherdsville apartment, severely beating him and biting off part of his nose and ear.
According to court documents, the incident took place Dec. 22 at an apartment on Centerview Drive, near East Fourth Street, in Shepherdsville.
Police say 31-year-old Aaron Brown, of Louisville, held a man captive in the bathroom of a Shepherdsville apartment for eight hours. During that time, Brown allegedly attacked the man several times, punching him in the head and face and beating him in the head, face and eyes with a towel rack bar.
Police said he also bit off part of the man's nose and right ear.
The victim told police he lost a substantial amount of blood and thought Brown was going to kill him.
While the man was trapped in the bathroom, police said he had no access to food, water or medical care, and Brown took his phone.
A warrant was issued for Brown's arrest on Dec. 28, and he was booked Friday into the Bullitt County Detention Center. He's charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping with serious physical injuries and first-degree wanton endangerment.
