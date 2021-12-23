LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gunshot victim found in a vehicle near Highview early Thursday morning apparently drove himself more than three miles away from the restaurant where he was shot.
The man was found about 2:45 a.m. in a vehicle on Avalon Garden Drive off Beulah Church Road.
Louisville Metro Police now believe the man was shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Bardstown Road south of Interstate 265.
In a release, LMPD said 7th Division officers were called to the restaurant on a report of a shooting but found no victim. A short time later, they were called to Avalon Garden Drive.
Investigators said they determined the man was shot at the Waffle House and made his way to where he was found. EMS took him to University of Louisville Hospital. Police have not released his condition, but the Homicide Unit has taken the case because of the severity of the man's injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide information online: click here.
