LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in an Indiana motel bed fired shots at police, and it was all caught on body camera video.
It took place Tuesday in Anderson, which is northeast of Indianapolis.
Deputies were trying to serve warrants to Brooke Badger and Jon Niccum. Officers knocked on the door, and Badger walked out.
A deputy walked inside the room, saw Niccum on the bed and demanded that he show his hands.
Instead, Niccum started shooting. A SWAT team later arrived and found Niccum dead in the bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No officers were hurt.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.