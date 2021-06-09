Jahaira Rivera

Jahaira Rivera (Source: Fayette County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is facing charges after police said she left her 4-year-old son at the Hope Center in Lexington and took off in a van owned by the facility.

Officers said it happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a report by LEX 18. The suspect, Jahaira Rivera, allegedly took off in the van — after someone left the keys inside — and left her 4-year-old son behind the Hope Center. The child was found in the wood line behind the building by himself.

Because of his age and the proximity to a busy Versailles Road, police said the child was in danger.

Rivera was later arrested and charged with abandonment of a minor and theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle. 

