LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say protesters gathered in Prospect late Wednesday night, blocking some lanes of traffic.
According to Prospect Police Chief Jeff Sherrard, roughly 100 vehicles drove eastbound on River Road, to Timber Ridge Drive, then drove west on U.S. 42, back into Louisville.
Sherrard says the caravan was in the Prospect city limits for about 15-20 minutes, from about 11:45 p.m. to midnight. He says that at one point, the caravan was blocking all lanes of traffic.
According to Sherrard, someone fired a handgun into the air. Officers do not believe the gunfire was directed at anyone, as there was no commotion and the vehicles kept moving.
Officers from the Prospect Police Department and the Louisville Metro Police Department were following the caravan. There were no reports of any property damage or harassment, according to Sherrard, who said it was a "minor inconvenience" for motorists on the road at that time.
Sherrard said overnight stock employees at the Prospect Kroger were sent home early as a precaution. That decision was made by Kroger.
On Thursday afternoon, Sherrard released the following letter to members of the community:
"Dear Prospect Residents,
On Wednesday evening at approximately 11:45 PM, a protest caravan containing approximately 100 vehicles arrived in Prospect. The caravan had traveled east on River Road from downtown Louisville.
Prospect Police were notified by dispatch of the possibility of the caravan heading toward Prospect approximately ten minutes in advance. Prospect Police and LMPD monitored the activities and movement of the group. The caravan arrived in Prospect on River Road and turned onto Timber Ridge, occupying all lanes of traffic. Participants in the caravan were honking horns, utilizing bullhorns and shouting from vehicles.
The caravan proceeded down Timber Ridge Drive and turned west on US Hwy 42 toward Louisville. The intersection was temporarily blocked while all vehicles made it through the intersection and made the turn.
As the caravan proceeded on US 42 and crossed the Harrod's Creek bridge, someone in a vehicle fired approximately ten (10) shots from a handgun into the air. Police officers were unable to determine the exact source of the gunfire, but there was no disruption in the caravan, which continued west on US 42 and exited the city.
There has been some misinformation posted to social media regarding 'looting' and property damage associated with the event last night. That is not true. We have not received a single complaint/report of property damage at thus far. The Prospect Police notified Kroger management in advance of the arrival of the protesters. They made the decision to release their employees for the evening. There was no looting of the Kroger, nor was there any attempt to damage the building to our knowledge. The protesters were in and out of the city in approximately 15-20 minutes and traffic interruptions were relatively brief.
Hopefully, the explanation of last night’s events will help to clear up some of the misinformation, which has been building all day long."
