LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a shooting on the Watterson Expressway that left a man in critical condition and several cars damaged Sunday afternoon was not random.
The shooting took place just after 2 p.m. near the interchange between the Watterson Expressway and Interstate 65. When police arrived, they were unable to find a victim at the scene, but while officers were investigating on the the expressway, LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said LMPD was notified of a man who had been shot arriving at Norton Audubon Hospital.
That man was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.
On Monday afternoon, Ruoff addressed what she said was "misinformation" being shared by numerous social media posts indicating that someone was firing at cars at random.
"Based upon the interviews we have conducted and the investigation currently being worked, we have no reason to believe anyone was driving the expressway shooting at random vehicles," Ruoff said in a statement.
Instead, Ruoff said the shooting took place between two vehicles that were exchanging gunfire while driving at a high rate of speed.
"There were two vehicles shooting at each other and another vehicle was struck," Ruoff told WDRB. "At this point it does not look to be a random shooting."
Ruoff said one vehicle that was not involved in the exchange of gunfire was hit by that gunfire. Police say no one in that vehicle was injured.
A total of three cars were damaged in the exchange of gunfire, Ruoff said. Metrosafe originally told WDRB News on Sunday that a total of four cars had been damaged.
"It is unknown at this time what caused the violence between these two vehicles that put numerous people driving the expressway on a Sunday in peril," Ruoff said in the statement. "As we receive more information, we will continue to update."
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, Ruoff said. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
