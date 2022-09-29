LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a woman was grabbed by a half-naked man who tried to assault her sexually while she was taking a walk.
According to court documents, the incident took place just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on Blossom Circle, in a subdivision just west of Lake Shelby in Shelbyville.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the woman was on a walking path near the subdivision, looking at her phone, when 19-year-old Jacob Gonzalez came out of the woods and grabbed her shoulder.
According to the woman, he was not wearing any clothes from the waist down and was in the process of committing a sex act.
The sheriff's office said the woman yelled "What are you doing?" and tried to take a picture of Gonzalez, but he rushed her, grabbing her arm again. She told police she tried to fight him off, hitting him in his arms and stomach.
According to court documents, she broke away from him, but he attacked her again, grabbing her hoodie and pulling her toward him while touching himself sexually.
She was able to free herself and ran away, calling 911.
When interviewed by a deputy, the woman described Gonzalez as a tall white male with greasy black hair and black framed glasses who was wearing a puffy jacket and no clothing from the waist down.
A short time later, authorities spotted Gonzalez in a parking lot near the walking path, but he ran away.
He was ultimately caught in a tree farm on Burks Branch Road about half a mile away.
When confronted about what happened, Gonzalez allegedly told deputies that he was on the trail touching himself, when the woman came by and tried to take a picture of him. And that's when he touched her.
Gonzalez was arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and charged with attempted sexual misconduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, first-degree indecent exposure and harassment.
He's currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
