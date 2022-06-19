LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Breckinridge County are searching for a 48-year-old man who has been missing for two days.
Tony Nottingham left his home around 5:30 p.m. on Friday without his phone or wallet, according to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office.
Nottingham is described as 5-foot-10, 143 pounds with brown hair. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans.
Police said he walks with a limp after a recently injury and is currently off his medication.
Anyone with information on Nottingham's whereabouts is asked to call the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office at 270-759-2361.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.