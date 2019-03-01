LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing since last March.
According to a post on LMPD's Facebook page, Steven Bartley hasn't been seen since March 15th, 2018. The post says Bartley, 27, is 5'7" and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
Bartley was last seen in the 3700 block of Falcon Crest Drive, which is not far from Blue Lick Road in south Louisville.
Police say he often visited the Holiday Mobile Home Park on Minor Lane in Okolona.
Anyone with information on Bartley or where he can be found is asked to call LMPD Detective Clark at 574-7006 or the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.