LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Tiara Murphy was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday in the 10000 block of Keene Road. That's near Ballardsville Road and the Oldham County line.

Police said Murphy is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. A description of what she was last seen wearing was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

