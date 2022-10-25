LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing Indiana man who may be in the Louisville area.
Louisville Metro Police said the Jackson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Johnny T. McPeak, 53, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 24.
MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Attempt to Locate" for Johnny T. McPeak at the request of the Jackson Co. IN Sheriff. He is 53. Last seen on 10/24/22 & could be in the #Louisville area. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/GPuhg8i2cx— LMPD (@LMPD) October 25, 2022
Authorities say McPeak is believed to be driving a maroon-colored 2018 Dodge Ram with Indiana plate WX 9360 and a sticker on the back that says "McPeaks Gun Dogs."
It's unclear what McPeak was wearing when he was last seen.
If you see McPeak or have information on where he might be, you're asked to call 911 or Louisville Police at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
