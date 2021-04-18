LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man showed up at Norton Hospital Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound.
The shooting occurred "somewhere near the 6400 block of Outer Loop," which is near Smyrna Parkway, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for further treatment of what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.
LMPD Seventh Division detectives are investigating the shooting which is "open and ongoing," according to Smiley.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
