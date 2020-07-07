SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a suspect in a Georgia murder that was last seen in southern Indiana.
In a release, Indiana State Police said 23-year-old Quintavios Dobbins was last seen on Sunday in Clarksville. Police say it is not known whether Dobbins has weapons with him, but he "should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."
Investigators said Dobbins is the last of four suspects in a Perry, Georgia, murder that happened on Thursday, July 2. Two suspects were arrested in Alabama on Saturday, but Dobbins and a female suspect were tracked to Clarksville. Police say the female suspect went back to Georgia and turned herself in. But Dobbins is still on the run.
Detectives from Perry, Georgia, are in Indiana working with local authorities to track Dobbins down. He is described as 6 feet tall and about 185 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and may have a beard. Police say Dobbins has a tattoo across the front side of his neck that appears to read "12.14.17" or possibly "12.74.17." He has connections to Indiana, having worked temp jobs in Evansville and Indianapolis, but he is a resident of Alabama.
Anyone who sees Dobbins or knows where he may be is asked to call 911 immediately.
