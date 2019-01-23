RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators looking for clues about a missing mother executed a search warrant at a Kentucky home on Tuesday.
WKYT reports that Richmond Police searched a house in Garrard County, but they did not disclose what they were looking for. The home at Perkins Lane and Fall Lick Road belongs to the parents of one of two men Savannah Spurlock was last seen with. Police seized a car from the property.
The 22-year-old mother of four was last seen on surveillance video leaving a Lexington bar with the two men on Jan. 4. Police tracked down and questioned the men along with another person, but all three were later released.
The Richmond woman has shoulder-length blond hair and several tattoos, including a rose on her left shoulder. Spurlock has four children, including 6-week-old twins.
