LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least seven people have been arrested for breaking into an east Louisville jewelry store.
The incident took place shortly after 1 a.m. at Davis Jewelers on Forest Green Boulevard, off Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville's Lyndon neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police say officers were sent to the scene after someone reported several suspicious vehicles in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered that the jewelry store had been broken into. Several suspects were on the scene, in a "large crowd" looting the business according to police. Police say the crowd scattered and the suspects tried to get away, both in vehicles and on foot.
Police say seven adults and three juveniles were arrested for breaking into the jewelry store. According to arrest reports, those adults include Farhiyh Mohamed, Salim Hussein, Jeremiah Johnson, Lamar Easton, Maymuna Hussein, Makay Malinda Abdi and an unidentified man.
Of the seven, five are listed as Louisville residents. Salim Hussein is from Columbus, Ohio. It is not clear where the unidentified man is from.
All of the adult suspects are charged with burglary.
The three juvenile suspects are not being identified, as juvenile records are sealed.
Police say several pieces of jewelry were found scattered in the parking lot of the jewelry store. According to arrest reports, Abdi and Easton were both found with jewelry taken from the store.
Davis Jewelers wasn't the only business that was burglarized overnight, according to police. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says three businesses along Shelbyville Road were broken into, all between the 12000 and 14000 blocks. Additionally, police say several ATMs were burglarized along the West Broadway corridor, between the 1700 and 2800 blocks. One business was burglarized in the 1000 block of West Broadway, and another business burglarized in the 3100 block of Portland Avenue.
This story will be updated.
