LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic dispute in Corydon, Indiana, ended with police finding a man and woman dead.
According to the Corydon Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department, someone called police after hearing people fighting and gunshots inside an apartment.
When officers arrived at an apartment on Wilson Street, they found 48-year-old Steven Cissell and 46-year-old Jessica Meyer both dead.
According to an autopsy, Meyer died after being shot in the head from a medium-range distance. Cissell died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
