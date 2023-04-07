LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill Friday to give the homeless community some assistance.
House Bill 21 lets a person with a permanent address apply for a state-issued ID driver's license or get a renewal.
The bill allows people to use forms from a homeless shelter, health care facility or social service agency. Beshear said this blocks a barrier those experiencing homelessness face.
"This legislation is another step to helping Kentuckians get back on their feet," he said. "And with us coming into Easter, with it being Good Friday, what a good bill to help those lost, lonely and left behind."
Now, with an ID, those experiencing homelessness can apply for health care and housing.
