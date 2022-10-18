LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election Day is 21 days away, and Kentucky's Senate candidates are trying to reach as many voters as possible.
Charles Booker (D) plans to make more than 100 stops in the next 20 days, with a bus tour across the state.
"I'm showing up and just saying 'Hey, I love you. You're my family. I don't care what your party is. I'm standing with you,'" Booker said. "We don't have to agree on everything. That doesn't doesn't even make sense. But I'm locking arms with you, because Kentucky deserves better. You deserve better. We need more of that. We're going to do it in this election and hopefully for the country."
Booker said he's focused on things such as access to affordable health care, investing in infrastructure and looking at ways to end poverty in a time of higher living costs.
Booker's tour started Tuesday with stops in Frankfort, Lexington and Harrodsburg.
Republican incumbent Dr. Rand Paul spent last week knocking on doors in Shelbyville and the last two days traveling around eastern Kentucky.
His campaign said he's done 36 events across the state in October. In a statement his campaign said"
"At every stop, Dr. Paul tells voters he will vote against reckless spending, investigate Dr. Fauci and the origins of COVID and stand side-by-side with our law enforcement against defunding the police."
Election Day is Nov. 8.
