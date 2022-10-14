SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Current U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Charles Booker are ramping up their campaigns for U.S. Senate.
With less than a month to go before the midterm elections, the race is heating up, and both candidates are putting boots on the ground to rally votes.
Paul started his Friday morning with a rare meeting in Shelbyville, meeting with voters on Main Street and knocking on doors, asking for support.
When asked why he was focusing his efforts in areas outside of Louisville or Lexington with higher populations, Paul said it is was a chance to hear directly from voters about issues they care about.
"In the last two months, I think I've been to probably 60-70 cities," Paul said. "I think we've put over 5,000 miles on the car. So we get out and about and try to meet a lot of folks."
Meanwhile, Booker was focused on areas in western Kentucky on Friday, campaigning in Hopkins, Trigg and Calloway counties and meeting with groups like the African-American Heritage Coalition.
When asked about his grassroots efforts, Booker said in a statement:
"Being on the ground, we're able to connect with people in a way that no politician has done here before. Making these connections has led to the campaign having thousands of volunteers because they see we're doing the work on the ground and not ignoring them."
When asked how the other felt heading into election day, neither appeared to be concerned.
"I think that, really, the message that we're putting forward that we need law and order — that we need to respect and honor our police — is one that's resonating," Paul said. "I don't think the idea of defunding or getting rid of the police is going to be very popular in Kentucky."
But Booker said he has a different vision.
"We're going to blow Rand Paul out on Nov. 8," he said. "People from all over have told me how fed up they are with him. The people of Kentucky are ready for change."
Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 8.
