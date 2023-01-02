WASHINGTON D.C. (WDRB) -- Some Kentuckiana faces will be starting their freshman session in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.
In November, the voters across the country decided who was headed back to D.C. for the start of the 118th Congress. For Kentuckiana, southern Indiana's Erin Houchin and Louisville's Morgan McGarvey are waiting to be sworn in as freshman lawmakers.
The first order of businesses will be that a House Speaker needs to be finalized. The Republican Party secured a narrow majority with 222 members.
It's going to take 218 votes for the GOP Nominee Kevin McCarthy to secure the speaker role. If he doesn't get enough votes, there can be another round of voting. If so, it'd be a rare occurrence in American history.
As for freshmen members waiting to be sworn in, like Democrat McGarvey, he says he's prepared from his time in Frankfort to join the minority party in Congress.
"But it's a challenge I embrace, it's an environment we need to change," McGarvey said. "And we need to have legislators again, who are willing to go up there and try to find a way to get things done, doesn't mean we're going to agree on everything but that we can find some ways to get things done. And again, to make sure that we are looking out for people, looking out for our democracy."
Southern Indiana's Erin Houchin joins the GOP and says in a statement to WDRB, “I am honored and humbled by the responsibility given to me by my fellow Hoosiers. I am excited for the opportunity to craft solutions to our nations biggest issues and eager to get to work for the people of Indiana's 9th district.”
Also in the Republican Party, Rep. James Comer for Kentucky's 1st Congressional District, will become the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Over in the U.S. Senate, Kentucky's Sen. Mitch McConnell will make history on Tuesday.
His swearing in will mark the longest serving party leader for either party in the U.S. Senate in American history.
It's unclear how long the vote for House Speaker will take Tuesday.
