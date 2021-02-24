FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky House committee has advanced a bill that would make sweeping changes to Louisville Metro Government, including the process by which the mayor is elected.
The measure would give Metro Council more power and oversight over the mayor. Council's approval would be required for contracts and settlements of more than $1 million.
"House Bill 309 is one that I believe brings Louisville Metro closer to its true purpose of serving all Louisvillians," said the bill’s primary sponsor, state Rep. Jerry T. Miller, R-Eastwood.
Most of the debate over the bill Wednesday in the House Local Government Committee centered around its changing Louisville's mayoral elections to nonpartisan.
Candidates would not have Republican or Democratic labels, and the top two vote-getters in the primary would face-off in the fall.
"There is no Democratic or Republican way of clearing the streets," Miller said.
Opponents to the bill, however, claim it is just a scheme to give Republicans a shot at winning the mayor's race in a heavily Democratic city.
"We would say it's suspicious at best," said Rev. Tim Findley, Jr., a Louisville pastor and community activist. "This is a clear partisan attempt to get Republican control in Louisville, where Republican Party ideas have clearly failed to win the votes with Louisville voters for the mayor’s race."
Democrats on the House committee also blasted the proposal.
"It's a power grab from Frankfort," said Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville. "It's what people hate about government."
Supporters countered that Louisville is one of the few cities in Kentucky that has a partisan race for mayor.
"We have 416 cities in Kentucky. Seven are partisan," said Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville.
Nemes also pointed out that there is no guarantee a Republican would even win enough votes to advance to the general election. He said it could very likely be two Democrats.
"I have no beef with that," Nemes added. "But I want that Democrat, who’s going to represent Louisville, who’s going to be our mayor, I want them to hunt votes all around the county."
Rep. Jeff Donahue, D-Fairdale, questioned why the General Assembly should decide how Louisville runs elections.
"If they want to do it, then let the citizens make that decision," he said. "But we shouldn't make that decision."
Rep. Ken Fleming, a former member of Metro Council like Miller, said the legislature created Metro Government and has the right to change it.
"The General Assembly has the power to do and to frame things to help Louisville," said Fleming, R-Louisville.
Another controversial part of House Bill 309 gives the city’s new Civilian Review Board only an indirect method of obtaining subpoenas when it conducts investigations into alleged Louisville Metro Police misconduct.
The board would have to request a subpoena through Metro Council’s Government Oversight Committee, which already has subpoena power.
Nemes said subpoenas are powerful tool that should not be given to an unelected body.
"We want to control that power. It’s a very important power," he said.
But Findley argued subpoena power should be given directly to the Civilian Review Board and its Inspector General position.
"This would ensure it retains its full independence from the executive and legislative branches as desired by the community," Findley said.
The bill easily passed the Republican-controlled committee, 14-4, but even one supporter expressed frustration.
"It seems like my job has to been to micro-manage Louisville when I'm from eastern Kentucky," said Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell.
House Bill 309 now goes to the full House, where Republicans hold a super-majority.
