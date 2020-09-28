LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kanye West is officially on the ballot in Kentucky.
The rapper and music producer filed to run for U.S. president on the state's ballot this month and had enough petition signatures to make it.
West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced over the summer that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid, filing paperwork on July 15 with the Federal Election Commission.
West had already qualified to appear on the ballot in states including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah, but did not qualify in Ohio, Montana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others, though he had filed lawsuits challenging some of those decisions.
West's running mate is Michelle Tidball, a self-described "biblical life coach."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.