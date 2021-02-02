LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coalition of Kentucky lawmakers say improving the health of the state's mothers and newborns is crucial.
Members of the Kentucky House Democratic Women's Caucus plan to file series of bills designed to address issues such as extending Medicaid to cover midwives, improving access to prenatal health care and establishing insurance coverage for mental health issues like maternal depression.
Coalition members unveiled their legislative agenda Tuesday outside the state Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
"Kentucky is in a maternal mortality crisis," said state Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville. "We claim to be a country that cares about the sanctity of life, yet pregnant people in the United States are more likely to die from childbirth or pregnancy-related causes than women in all other high-income countries."
The coalition also pointed out that health outcomes are even worse for Black and Hispanic children.
