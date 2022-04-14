LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers considered a final batch of bills Thursday before ending a 60-day session marked by Republicans wielding their clout to put their stamp on key state policies.
And in a sudden about-face, the House voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 167, giving local political leaders control of public libraries.
A day earlier, an override attempt failed in the House. The vote Thursday completed the override of the veto.
The bill that was passed over the governor's objection will allow county judge-executives to appoint members of local public library boards. It also requires county fiscal court approval for capital projects of $1 million or more.
