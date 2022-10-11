LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said there's always a last-minute push to get registered, and this year is no different.
This year, Adams said Kentucky has seen a large increase in young people registering as independent. As for how many Democrats and Republicans, Adams said it's split about the same: 45% for each.
"It's important, because the issues are so significant," he said. "Our country is very divided. Right now, our state's very divided. If you affiliate with one team or the other, go vote. That's your voice."
