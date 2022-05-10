LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election officials in Bullitt County are warning residents of the potential for traffic congestion at a polling location ahead of Kentucky's primary election next week.
The county's Board of Elections is working to increase awareness among voters that congestion is possible at Eastside Middle School in Mt. Washington on Thursday and Friday, May 12 and 13, as students get picked up from school.
If traffic is an issue, officials said there are two other locations that will be open for voting, Zoneton Middle School in Shepherdsville and the Paroquet Springs Conference Center, also in Shepherdsville.
Congestion is not expected at any of the five polling locations in Bullitt County on Election Day, Tuesday, May 17, because schools will be closed, or on Saturday, May 14 as school will not be in session.
Eastside and Zoneton middle schools, as well as the Conference Center, will be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 12-14.
