LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Republican Todd Young has been reelected to the U.S. Senate representing Indiana for a second term, beating Democratic challenger Tom McDermott.
Young was the favorite in the race given his incumbency and Indiana’s rightward tilt in the decade since President Obama won the state in his 2012 reelection bid.
A lawyer, Marine and former Congressman, Young handily defeated Democratic incumbent Evan Bayh in 2016 and sought his second term in the Senate this year.
Young put economic concerns, such as inflation and high gas prices, front-and-center during the campaign. He said Democrats’ overspending has hurt the economy.
“When President [Joe] Biden came into office, he not only flooded the zone with trillions of dollars, he also restricted the supply of different things … let’s stop spending trillions that we don’t have on things that we don’t need,” Young told Indiana Public Media last month.
McDermott, the mayor of Hammond in northwestern Indiana, tried to capitalize on the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the case that previously ensured a constitutional right to abortion, by highlighting Young’s support of conservative justices nominated by former President Trump.
“He gerrymandered the Supreme Court so that Roe vs Wade was overturned,” McDermott said, according to the Associated Press.