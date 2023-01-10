LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin is the first woman to represent Indiana's 9th District in the U.S. Congress.
Houchin is looking to the future as she joins the Republican majority in the House.
In her first interview as a member of Congress with WDRB News, Houchin said despite the party division on the selection of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, she believes the party can work together.
"I'm certainly glad that our conference united and I'm encouraged by that, that we united around speaker McCarthy," she said. "You know, sometimes family disagreements can be messy, and, certainly, that's part of our democracy."
Houchin's family was there last week waiting along side her, waiting for a final vote and then her swearing-in ceremony. She said they actually went home for a short time and had to rush to catch a flight back Friday to witness her oath of office early Saturday morning.
As the first woman to represent Indiana's 9th District, Houchin said it wasn't her dream as a child, but hopes her election shows "anyone can accomplish anything."
"It's pretty surreal for me," she said. "It's a little bit of looking around and saying how did I get here, but I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'll work hard every day to uphold the promise to the people."
As for what's next, Houchin said she's hoping to get a spot on the financial services committee and shine a light on rural banks. She also hopes to draw on her nearly a decade of experience from the Indiana State Capitol to create relationships and work together in Washington.
