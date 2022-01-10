LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio hopes the expected 11-day break from in-person learning will give staff who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19 enough time to complete their quarantines and report back to work.
Staffing shortages during the last escalation of COVID-19 cases, particularly the rising number of classrooms left without coverage from substitute teachers, prompted Pollio to call off classes Monday and move JCPS to remote learning Tuesday through Friday. JCPS made that call Sunday evening after canceling classes for a day and a half last week because of snow.
Nearly 600 employees had contracted COVID-19 and nearly 100 more were in quarantine as of 10 a.m. Monday, according to JCPS data.
Having schools with more than a dozen uncovered classrooms as the numbers of available substitute teachers and administrators with teaching credentials shrink "becomes untenable," Pollio said.
"We are trying to get every possible day of in person instruction that we have," he said. "… We felt like it was possible we would have the (staffing) numbers, but we were going to have to make that final decision on Sunday. The numbers continued to increase dramatically as Sunday went along, and we were forced to make that call."
Pollio said he hoped classrooms would reopen by Jan. 18, the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The district will provide curbside meals for families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several schools Tuesday and Thursday.
JCPS will have six more remote learning days to use during the rest of the 2021-22 school year if the district follows that anticipated schedule.
The district has been preparing for the move to remote learning. Pollio said JCPS would continue those preparations Monday as principals and other school administrators finish their plans for nontraditional instruction this week.
"The vast majority" of JCPS have what they need for remote learning, he said.
"It gives the opportunity to get out final schedules, and if students have something that they need, they can reach out to their schools and get it," Pollio said of Monday's preparations.
Extracurricular activities at JCPS will continue during nontraditional instruction "as long as COVID safety measures are followed and we have the appropriate staffing," he said.
This story will be updated.
