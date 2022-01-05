LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio wants Kentucky school districts to have more flexibility for remote learning amid the latest escalation in COVID-19 cases, which may force the state's largest school system to briefly shutter classrooms.
Kentucky school districts can use up to 10 days of nontraditional instruction during the 2021-22 school year after policymakers granted broad flexibility for remote learning the previous two academic years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
JCPS has another four days built into the 2021-22 calendar if those days need to be used to close schools because of COVID-19 cases, Pollio said.
"I don't necessarily want unlimited NTI days, but I have a real concern with only 10 NTI days -- that it's going to be a real struggle, not just in JCPS, but throughout the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky," Pollio said.
Pollio's remarks come as COVID-19 cases surge in Kentucky and Jefferson County. Nearly 1,400 students and more than 500 staff at JCPS had tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 1,000 students and 61 employees are in quarantine as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to district data.
Pollio expects cases to continue to escalate thanks to the omicron variant of COVID-19, based on his conversations with local health experts.
"We most likely have not seen the worst of omicron when it comes to our community and our schools," he said.
JCPS does not have a threshold in determining when to transition to remote learning, but Pollio said a move to nontraditional instruction is "probable at some point in the next several weeks." Staff absences impact schools differently based on their sizes, and the district's supply of substitute teachers "is nowhere close to where we need it to be," he said.
"We send all of our resource teachers, central office administrators to go cover in the schools when we need, picking that up as much as we possibly can, but we will make that determination, obviously I think, as we see higher and higher cases," Pollio said.
If JCPS moves to remote learning, the district will use multiple nontraditional instruction days rather than taking a day-to-day approach, he said.
"We will look, obviously, to pair it with weekends, holidays -- those types of things -- so we can get as many days in a row to see how many of them can come out of quarantine," Pollio said.
This story will be updated.
