LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Katy Perry, singer and pop star, stopped by the Louisville Zoo and hung out with some furry friends.
The Zoo posted on social media that it was "star-struck" to meet the American Idol judge during a visit in April.
Perry dressed in a khaki jumpsuit and covered her hair in a bandana as she met Simon the black-footed penguin and Sebastian the sloth. She also took a stroll through 'Wild Lights' exhibit.
We're star-struck! @katyperry visited the Louisville Zoo while she was in town. Our little penguin, Simon, and sloth, Sebastian, got an upclose encounter.Katy also took a stroll through Wild Lights! If you visited in April, you may have been walking along with a true pop icon.❤️ pic.twitter.com/9y7suvgyTb— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) May 21, 2022
"This is the moment @katyperry and I truly connected. I felt fireworks," Louisville Zoo Sloths tweeted.
This is the moment @katyperry and I truly connected. I felt fireworks. pic.twitter.com/04v4GU3Twa— Louisville Zoo Sloths (@LouZooSloths) May 21, 2022
Perry revealed last week on Chelsea Handler's podcast "Dear, Chelsea" that she has been living in Kentucky. She called it an "amazing experience" to live outside the Hollywood "bubble."
"I'm like, living in Kentucky, and I have for almost a month now," Perry said. "And that's quite an amazing experience, because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America."
Related Stories:
- Katy Perry reveals that she has been living in Kentucky
- Louisville Zoo celebrates new life, expecting large crowds this summer
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.