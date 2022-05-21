LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Katy Perry, singer and pop star, stopped by the Louisville Zoo and hung out with some furry friends. 

The Zoo posted on social media that it was "star-struck" to meet the American Idol judge during a visit in April. 

Perry dressed in a khaki jumpsuit and covered her hair in a bandana as she met Simon the black-footed penguin and Sebastian the sloth. She also took a stroll through 'Wild Lights' exhibit. 

"This is the moment @katyperry and I truly connected. I felt fireworks," Louisville Zoo Sloths tweeted. 

Perry revealed last week on Chelsea Handler's podcast "Dear, Chelsea" that she has been living in Kentucky. She called it an "amazing experience" to live outside the Hollywood "bubble."

"I'm like, living in Kentucky, and I have for almost a month now," Perry said. "And that's quite an amazing experience, because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America."

