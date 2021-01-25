LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Lexington volleyball coach died on Sunday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to WLEX 18, Chris Beerman, the director of Lexington United Volleyball, passed away. His loved ones say Beerman was a husband, father and a beloved friend.
"It is with a heavy heart, that we report the passing of our leader, friend and club director, Chris Beerman," Lexington United Volleyball posted on its Twitter account. "Please continue to keep the entire Beerman family in your thoughts and prayers."
It is with a heavy heart, that we report the passing of our leader, friend, and club director, Chris Beerman. Please continue to keep the entire Beerman family in your thoughts and prayers. #UnitedForBeerman 💙🏐 @LexUnitedVB pic.twitter.com/0cQ58Bomyg— LUV 2021 (@LUV_2021) January 24, 2021
Beerman was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month.
A GoFundMe page was started to help the family as he battled the virus. As of Sunday night, there have been more than $60,000 raised for the family.
Former UK volleyball star Leah Edmond posted a tribute on Instagram, saying in part that, "For the rest of my career, I promise to be everything you taught us to be. To play powerfully, with no regret, play with an attitude/edge, and compete my butt off."
