LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular south Louisville restaurant and fishing hole will close next month.
Catfish Haven posted on Facebook Thursday the restaurant and lake will shut down Sept. 30.
The owners told WDRB News that rising costs are to blame for the closure.
The Whipple Road restaurant, which is not far from Valley Station, opened in 1992. It's known for its variety of catfish dinners, karaoke, and a place where no one is a stranger.
The family-owned business said it will hold on to its popular recipes just in case.
